‘Dangkal’ statement Zahid’s personal view, not of grassroots: Hadi

ALOR SETAR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement, which described the cooperation between Umno and PAS in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) as ‘dangkal’ (superficial), does not reflect the overall view of Umno and its grassroots, said PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Abdul Hadi said that PAS still adheres to the original consensus agreement, and considers that MN cooperation still exists.

“I hope that statement issued by the Umno leadership, and not by Umno grassroots; in Umno apart from the president there are also the MT (Supreme Council), vice-presidents and divisions,” he told reporters after officiating the 68th PAS Annual Meeting here today.

He said this when asked about the statement by Umno president, Ahmad Zahid, which was uploaded on his official Facebook, stating that Umno needs to move forward since PAS only offers political cooperation which is described as ‘dangkal’ (superficial) in MN.

Thus, Abdul Hadi did not rule out the possibility of cooperation with Umno in the 15th General Election (GE15) through the MN platform, adhering to the political principle that it is dynamic.

Asked whether PAS had been called by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to discuss the dissolution of Parliament to make way for GE15, Abdul Hadi said:

“Thus far, none, and by right PAS should be called to discuss, because we are in the government, in the cabinet; any dissolution must have the agreement of all (in the cabinet),” he said. - Bernama