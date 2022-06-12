DAP accepts position of Islam, Malay rights enshrined in constitution: Ahmad Zahid

ROMPIN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said today that DAP has provided guarantees to accept and comply with the four Articles enshrined in the Federal Constitution, including Islam and the special rights of Malays.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the other two Articles relate to Malay Rulers and the Malay language, adding that the guarantee was provided by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook during a meeting between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) before the forming of the Unity Government.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir were also present at the meeting.

“My first question as BN president was what about the position of Islam, Malay rights, Malay language and the Malay Rulers? When the question was posed, the DAP secretary-general replied, we are the new DAP, new leadership and we accept all Articles in the Constitution, including those four,” he said in a speech at a gathering at Dewan Terbuka Rompin here today, in the presence of Mohamad, Zambry and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He added that party grassroots need not worry because he as Umno president and BN chairman would never sell them out, and would ensure the party remains relevant to continue championing the rights and needs of the people.

“I urge myself and all levels of the party....this is our test. We must preserve. Do not let our differences in opinion lead to schism.

“Close ranks and unite so that Umno and BN can continue to be relevant not only in the Unity Government but also for the future. We promise to serve the people together with our friends in the government,” he said, as he reminded BN elected representatives at state and parliamentary levels to serve the people throughout the entire five-year period and not just in ‘seasons’.

Ahmad Zahid also urged voters voting in the Tioman state election to choose BN candidate BN Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain as a show of support to the Unity Government, both in Pahang and at the federal level.

He also promised to assist development in Tioman as prioritised by Wan Rosdy, including upgrading the cargo jetty in Kampung Tekek, Pulau Tioman, building a new mosque in Felda Selendang and constructing a mini stadium at Kampung Kolam here.

The election for Tioman state seat will take place tomorrow following its postponement after the death of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, hours before polling began on Nov 19.

The election will see a contest between Mohd Johari, Nor Idayu Hashim (PN), Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and independent candidate, Sulaiman Bakar.

PH candidate Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly, whose name will still appear on the ballot papers, withdrew following the decision by PH after it cooperated with BN to form the Pahang government after GE15 election results showed no party was able to achieve a simple majority of 22 state seats. - Bernama