DAP accused of lobbying for positions before GE14, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: The Opposition is churning out lies ahead of the Semenyih state by-election, DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP had been accused of putting non-Malays into positions of power as the attorney-general, chief justice and de facto law minister, he said.

“PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan Tantawi, for instance, told a Umno Semenyih by-election ceramah that DAP had lobbied for these positions even before the 14th General Election,” Lim said in a statement.

“Although this is a far cry from the earlier lie that I would become the prime minister if Pakatan Harapan (PH) had won the general election, we must ask whether these new lies are ‘shariah-compliant’ and permissible?”

Lim said the by-election on Saturday would be a crucial test whether Malaysian politics and public affairs are to take the high ground to promote national unity, understanding and harmony to leverage on the best qualities of the diverse races, religions, languages and cultures in the country.

These could be assets to transform Malaysia into a world top-class nation, he said. He urged voters not to reject the Opposition for regressing to a toxic and vicious brew of lies and fake news to incite suspicion, distrust, hate and fear among the different races and religions in the country.

“I urge the voters of Semenyih to vote for PH for we are committed to the New Malaysia where the nation would be admired and respected by the world as a top world-class nation, while a vote for Umno will condemn the nation towards the latter direction,” added the MP for Iskandar Puteri.