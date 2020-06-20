DAP, Amanah back Dr Mahathir as PM

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) want Pakatan Harapan (PH) to pick Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) as the Prime Minister of Malaysia because Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has failed to get support.

A joint statement by DAP National Organisation Secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Amanah Communications director Khalid Samad said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president received the support of only a maximum of 96 Members of Parliament (MP) as Prime Minister.

The statement said Anwar’s attempt to get support of MP from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was also unsuccessful after the agreed upon period ended.

Therefore, the DAP and Amanah wanted the second option, namely, Dr Mahathir as the prime ministerial candidate and Anwar as the deputy prime minister, which was decided at the PH Presidential Council Meeting on May 30, to be continued.

“The meeting ruled that if the first option to nominate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister’s candidate does not succeed in getting support to enable the takeover, then the second option naming Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister and Anwar as Deputy Prime Minister will be submitted.

“We hope that efforts to get support through the second option can be done as agreed (in the meeting),“ the statement said.

PKR today decided to reject the proposal of Dr Mahathir as prime minister, instead choosing Anwar for the post if PH succeeded in taking over the government. — Bernama