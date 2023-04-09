DAP annual conference in Putrajaya on Sept 10

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will hold its annual conference on Sunday, the first to be held after the formation of the Unity Government.

Its national organising secretary DAP Steven Sim (pix) said the conference, to be held at the Marriott Hotel in Putrajaya, and attended by 3,868 delegates, will among others discuss internal issues, policies and matters concerning economic development.

He said Unity Government party leaders have also been invited to attend the conference’s opening ceremony.

“The invitations were sent out on Aug 23, including the one for the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” he told a media conference here today.

He said a total of 1,530 DAP branches nationwide were eligible to send delegates to the conference, which is also the party’s annual general meeting (AGM).

“This conference is our AGM, so we will be focusing on internal issues, policies and the party’s direction. Among things to be discussed, of course, is the formation of the Unity Government, not only at the federal level but also in the states.

“This includes the direction to be taken in terms of economic development for the people and so on,” he said. -Bernama