PETALING JAYA: Pahang DAP has decided to back Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) to continue serving as Menteri Besar.

DAP also has reportedly expressed willingness to work with Barisan Nasional to form the state government

However, it acknowledged that the Pahang palace will have the final say on who becomes the Mentri Besar, Astro Awani reports.