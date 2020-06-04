DAP calls for M’sians to donate to welfare groups struggling during Covid-19

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP has appealed to Malaysians to donate generously to welfare organisations that are involved in various capacities in the war against Covid-19.

State DAP committee member Jeffery Chew Gim Eam said these organisations are in need of funds to carry on their efforts to keep the people safe.

He pointed out that these organisations are no longer able to organise fundraising events because of the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the infection.

“We hope the private sector and the Malaysian diaspora will chip in to help,” he said today.

Chew said that while these welfare organisations are doing their best to help the needy, the Penang government wants to help them continue with their efforts.

He cited institutions such as St. Nicholas’ Home for the blind as one of many charity organisations that are in need of funds.

Recently, theSun had highlighted the appeal by St Nicholas’ Home for financial aid to enable it to carry on with its charity work.

The home’s general manager David Chiang said it is facing a shortfall of approximately RM904,000 to cover this year’s operating expenses.

He is hoping capital grants from the government can help save the country’s leading institution for the visually impaired.

Chiang said two years ago, the welfare authorities had channelled RM90,000 to set up the home’s pre-school classes.

He is counting on receiving a similar amount this year or the institution will have to close its doors.

Meanwhile, Chew commended the St Xavier’s Institution Class of 1985/1987 for offering its annual bursary awards to needy students.

Those who completed their STPM in 2019 and have been accepted into public universities or vocational colleges are encouraged to apply.

They should also have a strong co-curriculum background, Chew said.

Prospective candidates can email sxi.bursary8587@gmail.com for more information.