DAP candidate rejects racial campaign

SANDAKAN: The DAP candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election, Vivian Wong Shir Yee, has dismissed allegations that she was fishing for votes by playing on racial and religious sentiments.

She regretted that certain quarters were questioning her sincerity in getting close to people of various races and religions, saying she would not exploit racial and religious issues in her campaign.

“It is not my intention to spark disputes with any community of a different race and religion.

“I’m sincere in getting close to and helping people of various races,” she told a press conference, here today.

Wong was asked to comment on a social media posting which alleged that her participation in a gotong-royong clean-up at the Sim Sim Muslim cemetery here yesterday was a political gimmick.

Wong, 30, said she was merely continuing with the legacy of her late father, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, who had frequently participated in the programme when he was the Sandakan MP.

“I realise that certain quarters want to question my sincerity, and I will be more careful in future,” she said.

The Sandakan by-election was called following the death of Stephen Wong due to a heart attack on March 28.

The by-election is a five-cornered fight which also involves Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three independent candidates.

Polling is on May 11. — Bernama