DAP candidate set on retaining Gadek seat

PETALING JAYA: DAP candidate G. Saminathan (pix) focuses on finding solutions to solve the problems of the people in Gadek, reports The Malaysian Insight.

The incumbent state representative from DAP won the Malay-majority seat in the last general election, the first time Pakatan Harapan (PH) managed to wrestle the seat with about 12,600 voters from Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The people in Gadek know me very well and also the things I have done for them.

‘“We want to focus on issues here and one of them is education. This is because if the B40 group gets proper education, they will be able to get out from the rut and have a better life,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

The 36-year-old’s start as an elected rep after the general election was rocked by his detention under the Security Offences Special Measures (Sosma) Act in October 29, 2019, over his alleged links to the Sri Lankan separatist movement Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

He was arrested and charged with nine others, including another DAP state rep, putting the then PH federal and state government under immense pressure with continuous attacks from opposition parties Umno and PAS.

They were acquitted of all charges last year.

The report also pointed out that Saminathan refused to be drawn into talking about his detention under Sosma or how it would impact his chances in the state elections.

On a separate matter, Saminathan agreed that a stringent standard operating procedure for this election campaign is necessary, but he hoped that contesting candidates will be permitted to visit voters.

“This would help the voters know more about the candidate. But we also don’t want what happened in Sabah to happen here because that will only make the people here struggle.

“I do not want to go to the point where people start raising white flags for food supply due to state election clusters,” he said.

Saminathan faces a six-cornered fight in the upcoming polls, with his closest challenge coming from P. Shanmugam (BN).