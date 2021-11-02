DAP CEC rejects Malacca four as PH candidates

PETALING JAYA: The DAP CEC has unanimously resolved to reject all four Malacca state assemblymen who had earlier withdrawn support for then Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates for the state elections on Nov 20. The CEC met last night.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had publicly stated that two of the four assemblymen from Umno are still being considered.

“Clearly DAP has only been successful in convincing our allies in PH to reject only two out of the four assemblymen as PH candidates in the Malacca state election, whilst two are still being considered,” DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said in a statement today.

“DAP has been consistent in defending our principles, ideals and integrity that PH must distance itself from ‘kleptocrats, opportunists and crooks’ to maintain and not lose the moral high ground.

“It has been said that to achieve victory in Malacca, we must tactically join with anyone that can give Pakatan Harapan victory. However, the ends do not justify the means, particularly when their commitment towards genuine political reforms that benefit the people and nation is suspect.”

Unfortunately, DAP has been previously outvoted within PH by PKR and Amanah, and compelled to abide by the majority decision in the interests of coalition unity, Lim said.

“However, this does not mean that such a majority decision previously made is correct. DAP hopes that good sense will prevail within PH and urges our PH allies to choose those who are sincere towards the aspirations of PH and not those motivated by sheer political opportunism.

“Pakatan Harapan must not make the same mistake again by losing the moral high ground to allow the final two of the four Assemblymen to stand as Pakatan Harapan candidates in the Melaka state general election,” he added.