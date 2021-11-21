DAP chairman resigns after Malacca state election

MALACCA: Malacca DAP chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew (pix) has announced his resignation after the party managed to only win four of the eight seats it contested in the Malacca state election yesterday.

In his apology to DAP members, Tey said the decision to resign was made based on the principle of responsibility on the results of the state election.

He said the resignation letter would be sent to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng tomorrow.

“This is my personal decision and I want to apologise to DAP members and comrades as well as supporters for not achieving the desired target,” he told a news conference here, today.

Tey said despite the resignation, he would remain as an ordinary member of DAP and hoped other members would continue to support the struggle of the party in Malacca.

In the Malacca election yesterday, DAP only won four out of eight seats it contested in Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana and Bandar Hilir.

Tey also lost to Perikatan Nasional’s Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub in Bemban state constituency by 4,211 votes.

-Bernama