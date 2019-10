KUALA LUMPUR: DAP is committed to making life better for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, said the party’s veteran Lim Kit Siang (pix).

The Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament said, however, prior to that, all Malaysians must have the mentality of a developed nation, to break the trajectory towards a failed, rogue and kleptocratic state.

“As well as dare to aspire to become a top world-class nation in as many fields of human endeavour as possible, we must, for instance, set ourselves to be a leading nation of integrity in the world and to be ranked among the world’s 30 leading nations of integrity within a decade.

“All Malaysians must work with the single-minded commitment towards this goal,” he said in a statement here, today.

Lim said in the last few days, there had been media reports of plots and conspiracies to topple the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government causing it to implode, whether by disintegration or dismemberment.

“One of the reasons for these plots and conspiracies is undoubtedly to ensure that the kleptocrats, sharks and ikan bilis (small fish) of corruption could escape justice and judgment including long prison sentences.

“This is an important reason why Malaysians who care for a better life in the future for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, must unite to ensure that the war against kleptocracy and corruption is carried out to its logical conclusion.

“This can only be accomplished if the PH government remains intact, unwavering and committed to the goal of a united, just, democratic, harmonious and incorruptible Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama