DAP congratulates new King

PETALING JAYA: DAP has congratulated the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’atuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on his election as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term beginning Jan 31.

DAP also recorded a similar greeting to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Azlan Muhibbuddin Shah Al-Maghfur-Lah on his election as the Deputy Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

DAP was appreciative to note that both Rulers were elected through a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers, as part of the system of constitutional monarchy, guided by the Federal Constitution and under the principles of the parliamentary democracy.

“This system proves that Malaysia is a sovereign nation which observes the rule of law and her customary traditions for a long time.”

DAP also said it proves the country has embraced its maturity in democracy and this has become the basis of stability and harmony for the Malaysian people.

“It is also the source of our strength and unity as we aspire to jointly develop our beloved country.”

“Daulat Tuanku!” said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in a statement.

Earlier, other dignitaries including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail posted similar well wishes.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that the state was confident that Sultan Abdullah would carry out his duties as the King well, based on his vast experience in state affairs.

“All of us are grateful and very proud of Sultan Abdullah’s election, which was decided at the special meeting of the Conference of Rulers,“ Wan Rosdy said in a brief statement here.

“Sultan Abdullah’s capability to rule Pahang twice as the Regent of Pahang, would facilitate his Majesty to bring glory to Malaysia.

“On behalf of the state government and the people, I congratulate Sultan Abdullah as the 16th King.”