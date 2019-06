PETALING JAYA: Attorney-General (A-G) Tommy Thomas and the authorities must explain why the high-profile death of former political aide Teoh Beng Hock is being reinvestigated under wrongful confinement instead of a homicide.

DAP legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh, who is also representing Teoh’s family, said it was utterly disappointing that the matter is not being probed for a lesser offence despite the Court of Appeal previously indicating in its judgement that there was evidence of homicide surrounding Teoh’s death.

He said the court findings then were based on evidence established in the inquiry into the Teoh’s death, through testimonies of various witnesses and expert opinions.

“If the Court of Appeal found evidence of homicide, how is it that the A-G’s Chambers did not?

“In the circumstances, the A-G must explain why investigations are now being done under Section 342 of the Penal Code (for wrongful confinement) and not homicide.

“I will formally write to him on behalf of Teoh’s family. It is hoped that an explanation is given urgently to shed light on the matter,“ he said in a statement today.

In 2009, Teoh, who was then the political aide to a Selangor executive councillor, was found dead on the fifth floor of Plaza Shah Alam, mere hours after he was interrogated by Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers in its state headquarters in the same building.