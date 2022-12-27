DAP distributes aid to flood victims in Kelantan

TUMPAT: DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) distributed aid in the form of basic necessities to flood victims in Rantau Panjang and Tumpat.

Its deputy chief Young Syefura Othman said DAPSY was truly concerned about the plight of residents in both areas, especially the villagers, who are mostly farmers.

“This is part of the flood relief mission by DAPSY National together with Kelantan DAP. Among the supplies distributed are food, telekung and personal care items,” she told reporters after handing over 100 aid packages to the flood victims here yesterday.

Also present was Kelantan DAP chairman Datuk Azaha Abdul Rani.

Elaborating, Young Syefura, who is also Bentong MP, said the mission is to return the favour to Kelantan folks who went down to assist Bentong residents when they were badly affected by the previous floods.

In addition to distributing aid, the team consisting of Pakatan Harapan members from Bentong, Sepang, Kuala Lumpur and Gua Musang also helped to clean up homes that had been flooded.

“Kelantan is the first state we went to offer help, and after this, we may go to Besut, Terengganu, which is also hit by severe flooding.

“For us, it doesn’t matter who they are, we have to assist them because they are also citizens of this country,” she said. - Bernama