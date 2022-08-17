DAP founding chairman dies

SEREMBAN: DAP founder Dr Chen Man Hin died at his residence here at 5 am today. He was 98.

Negeri Sembilan DAP secretary Cha Kee Chin posted the news of the passing of the life advisor of the political party on his Facebook.

“This morning received sad news, the passing of Dr Chen Man Hin, the first National Chairman of DAP at the age of 98. He struggled for decades for democracy for all Malaysians, a great loss for DAP,“ he said in the post.

Dr Chen was DAP chairman from 1966 until 1999 and thereafter appointed as the first lifetime advisor of the party.

He was Rahang assemblyman from 1965 to1982, Member of Parliament (MP) for Seremban Timor from 1969 to 1974 and Seremban MP (1974-1982 and 1983-1990).

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim described Dr Chen as a leader who fought for racial unity.

He said Dr Chen was a genuine politician and acted as a balancing force between the DAP and the government.

“Man Hin was a leader who cared about racial diversity and anti-racism,“ he told reporters after speaking at a seminar on Negeri Sembilan’s history here. - Bernama