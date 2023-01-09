DAP has changed, more receptive to Umno’s cause for the Malays - Saarani

JOHOR BAHRU: The DAP has changed to be more open and receptive to Umno’s cause and direction in supporting the struggle of the Malays, said Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

Saarani, who is also Perak Umno chairman, said the turning point for DAP began prior to the formation of the Unity Government when the party agreed not to raise the issue of the special rights of the Malays, the position of Islam and the Malay language as enshrined in the Federal Constitution

The Perak Menteri Besar said the matter had been discussed and agreed upon by DAP, infact, the party leadership openly admitted this in the recent election campaign for the state polls.

“What has been haunting the Umno-DAP relationship all this while, is that in the past (when it was established) DAP was regarded as not friendly towards the struggle and rights of the Malays.

“However, before the Unity Government was formed, DAP expressed its agreement to no longer bring up matters related to the rights of the Malays, Islam as the official religion and to abide by the Federal Constitution, that is enough to prove that the party has changed,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after a programme in conjunction with the by-election for the Pulai parlaimentary, in response to Umno MT member Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed suggestion that DAP must amend its constitution to become a more moderate party to gain the support of the Malays.

Saarani is also confident that with the compatibility and unity between DAP and all parties in the Unity Government, close cooperation would be maintained to face the next general election.

In the upcoming Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat, representing the Unity Government under Pakatan Harapan, will face a three-way contest against Perikatan Nasional candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi who is contesting as an independent candidate.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats fell vacant following the sudden demise of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living on July 23.

Polling day for the by-elections will be held on Sept 9, with early voting on Sept 5. - Bernama