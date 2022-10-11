DAP has no policy requiring candidates to declare assets

GEORGE TOWN: DAP has no policy that requires its candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) to declare their assets.

According to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke (pix.), the party’s candidates need only to do so when they are appointed to the Cabinet.

“We do not have such a policy. If we are elected as government and sworn in as Cabinet ministers, we will definitely declare our assets like what we have done previously,” he said.

The majority of the 72 PKR candidates have declared their assets as the party’s requirement to contest in the GE15.

Even Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had declared his assets worth some RM11.2 million as of last month. - Bernama