KUALA LUMPUR: A DAP MP has urged recently appointed Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador to identify the high-ranking police officers who are opposed to the forming of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) and ascertain the real reasons behind their objections.

While lauding Abdul Hamid’s appointment as IGP and praising him for standing up to the previous government while his peers chose to keep silent, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng in an open letter said the top police officer should report the personnel concerned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a thorough investigation to be carried out to determine if their lifestyles and assets are commensurate with their income.

“There must be a reason why they fear having the IPCMC set up. Are they afraid they will be subjected to a probe by the IPCMC? The first thing Abdul Hamid did as an IGP was to give his full support for the IPCMC when his predecessors failed to do so. I suggest the IGP report the officers who vehemently oppose the IPCMC and also your appointment as IGP,” he said.

Lim also urged Abdul Hamid to re-examine and identify the masterminds behind several high-profile cases such as the murders of Altantuya Shaariibuu, Kevin Morais, Teoh Beng Hock and Hussain Najadi and the enforced disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat.

Lim added that for the decades worth of damage done to the enforcement system under the previous government, Abdul Hamid’s service contract of two years as IGP was too short.

However, he urged Abdul Hamid to make full use of the term and uphold justice without fear or favour for the sake of the country.

While Abdul Hamid has stated that he is in favour of the IPCMC, nine retired police associations and former IGP Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who retired on Saturday, had strongly objected to the government’s plan to form the panel, citing the possibility of external inteference and clauses that are discriminatory to the police.