PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has become the subject of further criticism by his own Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies over several recent decisions and statements made by the prime minister.

Malacca DAP said Mahathir’s recent labelling of Chinese educationist group Dong Zong as racist has turned the issue of the introduction of khat next year from an education matter to a racial one.

It called on Mahathir to retract his remarks, claiming Dong Zong’s concern over the implementation of the Malay-Arabic calligraphy in schools, as part of the Bahasa Melayu syllabus, should also be respected and that the group’s position had nothing to do with racism.

“Mahathir’s claim that Dong Zong is a racist group has tainted an education topic with racial undertones and created a racial rivalry.

“This has led to disappointment among the public and we do not agree with such remarks,” it said in a statement today.

It added that in the New Malaysia, it had hoped to see a society that discusses differences rationally, and not add unnecessary racial tension.

The statement was signed by Malacca DAP MP Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka), and four state assemblypersons, Wong Fort Pin (Bemban), Low Chee Leong (Kota Laksamana), Seah Shoo Chin (Kesidang) and Kerk Chee Yee (Ayer Keroh).

In a separate statement, Jelutong MP R. S. N. Rayer said it was wrong of Mahathir to label Dong Zong as racist and not maintain a similar position for controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

The DAP lawmaker pointed out that Mahathir’s reasoning that Dong Zong was racist also applied to Zakir, who had recently questioned the loyalty of the Hindu society in the country.

“Going by your own logic, Zakir would be the racist of the highest order. Why are you ignoring the elephant in the room,” he questioned.

Previously, several other prominent individuals, including Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) had similarly condemned the government’s move to introduce khat for Year 4 pupils.

Meanwhile, DAP central executive committee member Ronnie Liu said Mahathir’s tendency to make unilateral decisions, despite it being contrary of PH’s stand, showed that “Mahathirism” was creeping its way back.

Liu pointed out that among other things, Mahathir had approved the implementation of khat as a way to appeal to the Malay voters who support Umno and PAS, and had invited other Malay parties to join PPBM despite others in PH moving towards multi-racialism.

“Dr M, realising that there is no one like the late Karpal Singh around, has decided to do things his way. This includes refusing to name a date for the transition of power,” he said.