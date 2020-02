KUALA LUMPUR: Several top DAP leaders have arrived at the party’s headquarters here for a special meeting in light of the current political impasse.

It is believed that all of DAP’s elected representatives have been instructed to be present at today’s meeting that will be chaired by its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, to discuss the party’s direction.

Among those seen entering the building were DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang, party chairman Tan Kok Wai, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, his deputy Dr P. Ramasamy, Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin, Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming and

Others include Selangor State Speaker Ng Suee Lim, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Damansara MP Tony Pua, Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh, Lanang MP Alice Lau, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer and Bukit Bendera MP Fong Kui Lun.

DAP Socialist Youth chief Howard Lee, when asked what the agenda of the meeting would be, merely said: “All good, business as usual.”

However, Guan Eng has yet to arrive at the party headquarters.

It is understood that the Finance Minister, together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ismail, is currently at Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s residence in Seri Kembangan to discuss the country’s future.

This is following the alleged political manoeuvring that took place yesterday (Feb 23) which saw several political parties holding emergency meetings.

Anwar, who was initially agreed to take over from Mahathir as the prime minister, had also acknowledged yesterday that changes to the ruling government was imminent and might take place as soon as today (Feb 24), saying this was an attempt to betray Pakatan Harapan (PH).



MORE TO FOLLOW