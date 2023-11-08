DAP member in provocative video suspended

PETALING JAYA: DAP has suspended its fellow member who allegedly gave a provocative speech at a party event last year, after the video went viral.

In a Facebook post, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said following an investigation, it was discovered that the event was held in June, and not during the current state election period.

“The individual is an ordinary member of DAP and does not in any way represent the party’s leadership.

“I have instructed for the individual’s membership to be suspended immediately. DAP’s disciplinary committee will take further action,” said Loke in his post.

Loke also claimed that this old video was intentionally viralled by “certain parties” during such a critical time to break the momentum of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional’s campaign.

“The DAP leadership strongly condemns the speech which is provocative and spews abusive words.

“I hope that PH and BN supporters are not influenced by the video that does not represent DAP’s view and stance in any way,“ he said.

In the two-minute clip, the man was seen wearing a DAP vest and delivering a speech in Cantonese, playing up racial and religious issues against other parties.