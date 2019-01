PETALING JAYA: Gerakan today asked the DAP to make a stand on what it calls the birth of Umno 3.0 with Parti Pribumi Bumiputra Malaysia (Bersatu) accepting former Umno members.

The DAP father-and-son Lims (Kit Siang and Guan Eng) must state their position, do they accept former Umno party members to join Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gerakan Deputy President Oh Tong Keong (pix) said today.

“Obviously, Umno 3.0 will be born,” he said.

“In the 1980s, Umno was declared illegal by the court following an internal tussle, the then president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad established the new Umno, which is Umno 2.0.

“After the last general election, Umno 2.0 was devastated, and Mahathir planned to build Umno 3.0 by using Bersatu to absorb Umno members.”

Former Malacca chief minister, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Thamby Chik, who was once alleged by DAP as being involved in corruption, recently applied to join Bersatu, Oh said.

At the same time, there are a large number of former Umno members also joining PPBM, he added.

“They were once described by DAP as a symbol of corruption, but these people all want to join the PH now, the DAP father-and-son Lims did not express their views,” he said.

“Does this mean that they are willing to open their arms to accept and support the so-called problematic leaders as described by DAP to join PH and bringing Umno bad culture into the ruling coalition?”

Oh said the DAP’s move is a betrayal of the people. The people rejected Umno in the last general election. However, the DAP and other component parties of PH open the backdoor and let Umno renegades join the PH family, he added.