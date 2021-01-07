DAP never discussed cooperation with Umno - Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: DAP has never discussed on forging political cooperation with UMNO as claimed by Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. (pix)

He said Annuar’s claim that there was a cooperation between DAP and UMNO leaders to form a new coalition at the federal level was baseless and untrue.

“A discussion on forging political cooperation must involve top party leaders including the secretary-general but I, as one of the top leaders in DAP, have not had such discussion.

“Don’t drag DAP into this issue...we have nothing to do with it,” he told a press conference here, today.

Annuar, in his press conference yesterday after being sacked as Barisan Nasional secretary-general, claimed that UMNO was preparing to cooperate with DAP to form a new government.

In fact, he said UMNO members had been meeting with DAP leaders to discuss the matter. -Bernama