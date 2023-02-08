DAP never objected to allocations for Islam, Malays: Anwar

BANTING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has slammed the narrative used by certain parties that DAP is the cause of problems among Malays.

Anwar said that throughout the eight months that he has led the Unity Government, DAP Cabinet ministers never objected to any allocations given for Islam and the Malays.

“DAP and (its secretary-general) Anthony Loke are currently in the Cabinet and there is no problem, give additional allocation to Islam, he did not object; settle billions of ringgit of Felda debt, he did not object; allocate RM3 billion for poor farmers, he did not object.

“Malays are in trouble not because of the Chinese, not because of DAP, don’t fabricate stories,” he said at the ‘Ramah Mesra Bersama Rakyat Jelajah MADANI’ programme in Kampung Sawah here tonight.

Instead, Anwar said previous Malay leaders who were greedy are the cause of various problems, including the country’s current high debt situation.

“The problem of contract doctors, for years they have threatened to strike but when we hold on (to become the government)... two to four months, we can resolve it,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government also provided immediate allocations to repair military and police houses, which were previously in very bad condition and abandoned for so long. - Bernama