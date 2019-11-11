DAP: Nothing wrong with having Liew assisting Karmaine

GEORGE TOWN: There is nothing wrong with Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong (pix) assisting Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Tanjung Piai by-election Karmaine Sardini to communicate with the Chinese community in the constituency, according to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

“We are all in PH coalition and we want to help each other, so we have offered that assistance, to show that we are all multiracial. I do not see anything wrong, we help each other as part of the team,” he told reporters after officiating the 40th CATA Annual Technical Conference 2019, here today.

He stressed that Liew was not given an official position but was there merely to support Karmaine.

Lim said this when asked to respond to MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s claims that Liew’s appointment reflects the incapability of the PH candidate to take care of the people of all races.

The Finance Minister said since Liew is also from Johor, it was only right for him to offer to help Karmaine during the campaign for the by-election.

“We are in the same coalition so we want to help each other, if anyone offers to help in my constituency, I will willingly accept too,” he said, adding that he too would help if his assistance is required.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16 is seeing a six-cornered fight between Karmaine (PH), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Barisan Jemaah Islamiah) and two independent candidates, namely tuition centre founder Dr Ang Chuan Lock, and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar. - Bernama