DAP offers free legal service to critics of govt over SOP confusion and U-turns

PETALING JAYA: DAP has offered free legal service to defend in court those who criticised the government incompetence for exposing double-standard in complying with Movement Control Order(MCO) restrictions, or businesses unfairly issued summonses due to policy confusion and U-turns between Ministries.

The classic example of such policy confusion and U-turns involves the requirement of a permit during the MCO total lockdown from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) to operate a business, its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said today.

“First, MITI was the original approving authority, then the National Security Council revoked that approval and suddenly reverted back to MITI all in the space of 24 hours,” he said in a statement.

“Worse is that the hotlines and the website were initially incapable of handling so many applications. This reminds us of the system failure despite spending RM70 million for the computer hardware and software support during the online registration for AstraZeneca vaccines.”

The DAP National legal team as well all state legal team will also defend those who are victimised for criticising the incompetency or double standards of the government in implementing the MCO, such as a businessperson Danny Ng from Bentong who is facing police investigations after boldly levelling criticisms against MCA National Unity Deputy Minister Ti Lian Ker, Lim said.

“DAP is also willing to offer any legal assistance required to the brave woman who took photos of the Kedah Mentri Besar and his two aides in what appeared to be a test drive on 5 June in Juru Auto City, an activity forbidden under MCO lockdown rules,” he said.

“Nini Siron said she has been under attack by supporters of the Menteri Besar, ranging from religious teachers to those with political links. Nini was so angry to see that people still go against the SOP and was following the NSC’s advice to be their eyes and ears for those who go against the law.

“This is another example of double-standards in the enforcement of MCO restrictions between VIPs and the ordinary rakyat who will receive summons for non-compliance. Nini should be praised for her civic consciousness and not vilified by the Kedah Mentri Besar’s supporters.”