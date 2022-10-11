‘DAP pro-communist’ remark: Police report lodged against Hadi

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Lim Lip Eng (pix) has lodged a report against Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over the his claims that the party was pro-communist.

According to a report by NST, Lim Lip Eng said Hadi had made the allegation at least four times since parliament was dissolved and the latest remark was made yesterday.

Speaking after lodging the report at the Dang Wangi police station here, Lim said Hadi and other Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders had been drumming up racial issues instead of focusing on bread and butter issues.