PETALING JAYA: A DAP leader has forgiven and withdrawn his police report against the man who pelted his office with eggs on Sunday over the introduction of Jawi calligraphy in schools.

Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw Kam Foon said he had ordered his special officer to retract the report made earlier, although the police still arrested the suspect, Chow Siok Ming, for questioning.

Chaw said he has met and made peace with Chow at the Kampung Tawas police station in Ipoh. after the later was released at 1.45am earlier today.

“I managed to speak with Chow for about 30 minutes pertaining to the incident and we exchanged views peacefully. The incident that happened on Sunday is regretted by all quarters and I will not take any further action.

“I would like to stress that DAP is always open to listening the views of the rakyat, and our doors are always open,” he said in a statement today.

The incident on Sunday, which went viral on social media, saw a visibly enraged Chow pelting eggs at Chaw’s service centre, berating DAP for supposedly betraying the Chinese community following the announcement that khat would be introduced into the school syllabus.

“I voted for DAP last year, and for the last six general elections. Please DAP, don’t betray us Chinese,” he said in a foul-mouthed rant that was recorded by his daughter.

Chaw said Chow was only a concerned citizen who was merely worried with the latest development on the Malay-Arabic calligraphy issue.

The Education Ministry had recently announced that Khat would be introduced as part of the Bahasa Malaysia subject for Year Four students next year, including in vernacular schools.

The ministry however has assured that students would not be tested in examinations on the new syllables, which will be allocated six pages in the subject’s textbook.

The move did not bode well with several quarters, with Chinese education groups Dong Zong and Jiao Zong, as well as several DAP leaders, voicing their dissatisfaction over the announcement.

It is understood that the DAP leadership met today to discuss and come up with an official stand on the matter, after many grassroots members and supporters accused the party of undermining the community.