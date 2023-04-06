DAP respects Umno Youth decision not inviting component parties to assembly

KULAI: DAP accepts Umno Youth’s decision not to invite component parties under the Unity Government to attend the movement’s assembly next week, says DAP National Publicity Secretary Teo Nie Ching (pix).

She said DAP respected the decision because each party movement has different approaches, views and methods that need to be understood by other parties in the coalition.

“Whatever decision that Umno or the Youth, Puteri and Wanita wings made, as friends in the Unity Government we accept and respect. That is Umno’s prerogative.

“If invited, we say thank you, but we are not displeased when there is no invitation because that is their right as organisers,“ she told reporters after watching the Polis Evo 3 movie with the Kulai police community here today.

The Communications and Digital deputy minister who is also Johor DAP vice chairman said most importantly Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has shown a high commitment to the Unity Government thus strengthening the coalition.

On Friday, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Salleh was reported as saying that the movement would not invite component parties of the Unity Government coalition to its Youth Assembly in conjunction with the 2023 Umno General Assembly from June 7 to 10.

He said it was a unanimous decision made by all exco members and state Umno Youth chiefs. - Bernama