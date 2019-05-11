DAP retains Sandakan with bigger majority

SANDAKAN: DAP has retained the Sandakan parliamentary seat with its candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee winning today’s by-election with a bigger majority.

Wong, 30, polled 16, 012 votes to defeat nearest rival Linda Tsen Thau Lin of PBS by a majority of 11,521 votes.

Tsen garnered 4,491 votes, while independent candidates Sulaiman Abdul Samat, Hamzah Abdullah and Chia Siew Yung managed only 126, 788, and 178 votes, respectively, and lost their deposits.

Returning Officer Mohd Hamsan Awang Supain announced the results at the vote tallying centre at Dewan Aktiviti Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Tiong Hua, Sandakan here at 9pm. — Bernama

More to Follow