DAP’s apology, sacrifices should be applauded, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s separate apologies from leaders, Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Lim Guan Eng should be applauded, says a political analyst.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said DAP’s apology shows that the party has “changed” and is willing to compromise and make sacrifices to ensure a unity government is formed, FMT reports.

“Loke visiting the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) chairman (Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg) in his own home just to apologise is a big gesture,” Awang Azman told FMT.

He also said DAP’s apology will boost GPS’ image as it will be perceived as being invited to be part of the government rather than backing Perikatan Nasional to be in the federal government.

Meanwhile, Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the apologies were significant given that GPS was previously against working with PH.