DAP’s CEC election on

SHAH ALAM: Ninety-three candidates are vying for the 30 seats in DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) in its election for the posts at its 17th national congress here today.

A total of 4,149 delegates will be casting their votes physically at the Ideal Convention Centre here.

After 17 years at the helm of DAP, Lim Guan Eng will make way for a new secretary-general.

Lim was first elected as the secretary-general in 2004 but he cannot be re-elected this time as the party constitution has since been amended to limit a person to holding the post for a maximum of three terms.

At the last national congress, the party’s constitution was amended to set aside a 30 per cent quota for women in the CEC, which means there will be at least nine women in the new committee.

The congress this year will also use provisions in the amended party constitution regarding the total members of the CEC, which was increased from 20 to 30.