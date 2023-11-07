DAP’s CEC to discuss strategy for Penang state polls

SUBANG: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting soon to map out strategies for the Penang state election on Aug 12.

Loke said the meeting would also finalise the party’s candidates list.

“No decisions have been made as of the latest. I just met with Penang DAP chairman (Chow Kon Yeow); we’ve discussed various preparations and strategies. Further announcements will be made in another one or two weeks.

“As far as approach is concerned, there will be certainty and a clear message to the public. We will go into the election fully prepared but most importantly, DAP will always work as a united team,“ he said.

He told reporters this after attending a forum on “Political Stability in Hung Parliament” as a panellist at Sunway University here today.

Loke said that as per understanding achieved within the Unity Government, Penang will continue to be led by DAP if the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance wins the state polls.

Penang has 40 state seats, and in the 14th general election, PH won 37 seats, including two by Bersatu which was then part of PH, while BN won two and PAS, one.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama