DAP’s Rayer denied entry into Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for Jelutong RSN Rayer was denied entry into Sarawak by the immigration authority at Kuching Airport.

“Harapan GE15 candidate RSN Rayer has been stopped at Kuching airport and denied entry into Sarawak.

“The incumbent MP for Jelutong was on his way to a ceramah at DAP’s Batu Kawa service centre in Kuching,” DAP wrote on its Facebook today.

Rayer is facing a six-cornered fight in Jelutong, Penang, against Perikatan Nasional’s Baljit Singh, PRM’s Koh Swe Yong, Barisan Nasional’s Loganathan Thoraisamy, Warisan’s Lim Huat Poh, and independent candidate Yaacob Noor.

Sarawak Police and the Immigration Department of Malaysia have yet to comment at press time.