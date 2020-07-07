DAP sack three, eight others receive show-cause letters

KUALA LUMPUR: Three DAP members were dismissed from the party with immediate effect, while eight others were given show-cause letters for supporting a party’s elected representative who jumped to another party, according to DAP Disciplinary Committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said the three members, Kong Lai Ling, Ng Sook Whye and Khi Poh Chong were found to be actively assisting Tronoh State Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong who had been sacked earlier after announcing he was leaving the party and supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“The committee has warned members in the past not to be together with elected representatives who have jumped ship or were sacked. Kong too has also accepted an appointment as Batu Gajah district council member under the PN government,” he said in a statement today.

According to Chong, the three had also been involved in a counter protest at the Paul Service Centre over party hopping protests by other DAP grassroots prior to this.

Meanwhile, on the eight members who had been given show-cause letters, Chong said all of them had been present at a press conference when Buntong state assemblyman A. Sivasuramaniam announced joining Gerakan on June 26.

They were Dan Adriel Daniel Velloo, Angeline Phillip Joe Phillip, P. Murugiah, Joseph Hendry Kovil Pillai John, Amir Abdullah, R. Marimutu, S. Theivanai and William John Johin Bin. - Bernama