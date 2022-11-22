DAP: Stay calm and wait for the King’s decision (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing process of forming a federal government after the 15th General Election (GE15) is a new experience for Malaysia and the people should remain calm while awaiting a decision by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

It was a process that had to be conducted under the Westminster-style of parliamentary democracy when no single party or coalition had won a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat, he said.

“As the process to form a new government after GE15 is still going on, DAP urges all parties to remain calm and patient in waiting for the final decision by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,“ he said in a statement today.

Loke said DAP always upheld the principles of Rukun Negara and defended the sanctity of the Malaysian Constitution, adding that all quarters including DAP members should always preserve harmony and public order.

Heads of political parties and coalitions have been given until 2 pm today to submit their proposal for a new government, including naming their Prime Minister candidate, to Al-Sultan Abdullah.

GE15 has resulted in a hung parliament, with Pakatan Harapan winning 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), independents (two), and Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one each.

The Dewan Rakyat has 222 seats but election for the Padang Serai constituency was postponed following the death of a candidate. - Bernama