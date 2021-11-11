DAP supports PH choice of Adly for Malacca CM

PETALING JAYA: DAP has welcomed the announcement made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that Amanah’s Adly Zahari (pix) is the coalition’s choice for Malacca chief minister.

Adly is the most suitable candidate as he was the former PH Chief Minister of Malacca for 22 months, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said today.

“Adly is widely accepted and popularly known as a people-friendly chief minister with a clean background implementing people-centric policies for the Malacca rakyat regardless of race, religion or background,” he said in a statement.

“Adly’s choice will also help PH to get back on track with our reformist agenda in line with PH’s ideals and principles that can connect with the aspirations of the ordinary rakyat. PH’s election manifesto of Maju Bersama Rakyat includes 32 initiatives to help the rakyat and businesses save lives and livelihood.”

Uniting around a competent chief minister candidate in Adly, PH offers a genuine alternative in contrast to the failed Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Barisan Nasional (BN) administrations that failed both to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, Lim said.

He added that their failure causedg record infections and deaths as well as failed to overcome the economic recession.

“Both PN and BN have no credibility and track record in uniting the people, being inclusive and putting the people ahead of cronies,” he added.

Lim also supported the suggestion of Anwar for a televised debate between the PH and BN Malacca chief minister candidate to allow the voters to make an informed choice.

“Unfortunately PN has still been unable to decide on their candidate for chief minister. DAP urges Communications and Multimedia Minister (Tan Sri) Annuar Musa to act speedily so that all parties may be given equal airtime on national television and radio to campaign for the Malacca polls following the ban on candidates and political parties to campaign or even meet voters,” the Bagan MP said.