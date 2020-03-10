DAP terminates three state assemblymen’s memberships

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP today sacked three of its assemblymen, two in Perak and one in Malacca.

The party’s Disciplinary Committee chairman Chong Chieng Jen (pix) in a statement here said they were Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam from Perak and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee from Malacca.

Yong and Sivasubramaniam had announced they were quitting the party, while Norhizam has crossed over to Perikatan Nasional.

Norhizam, who was also Malacca DAP deputy chairman, on March 2 had pledged to support the new state government under Perikatan Nasional.

Yong and Sivasubramaniam yesterday declared that they are now independents and support Perikatan Nasional.

Perikatan Nasional also formed the new government at the federal level following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government on Feb 24. - Bernama