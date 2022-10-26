DAP to contest four parliamentary seats in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will contest four parliamentary seats in Pahang in the15th General Election (GE15) and will field three of its incumbent assemblymen as the candidates.

Party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the parliamentary seats to be contested by DAP are Bentong, Cameron Highlands, Raub and the additional seat allocated to DAP in Pahang, which is Lipis.

“The additional seat in Lipis was allocated to DAP following a discussion with the Pakatan Harapan top leadership,” he said when announcing the names of DAP candidates in Pahang at the DAP headquarters here today.

Loke announced that the incumbent assemblyman for Tanah Rata Chiong Yoke Kong will be fielded in Cameron Highland, the incumbent assemblyman for Tras Chow Yu Hui in Raub, the incumbent assemblyman for Ketari Young Syefura Othman in Bentong, and the incumbent MP for Raub Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji to contest in Lipis.

At the same time, he said DAP would also contest eight state seats in Pahang in the GE15.

Loke said Tengku Zulpuri would be the only DAP candidate to also contest for a state seat.

Other candidates for the state seats would be announced next week.

When asked about the decision not to field Wong Tack to defend his Bentong seat in the GE15, Loke said the party had proposed for Wong to contest in Cameron Highlands, which the latter rejected.

Wong, who is known as an anti-Lynas activist won the Bentong seat in GE14 with a 2,032-vote majority.

The Election Commission has set the polling for GE15 on Nov 19, while the nomination on Nov 5 and early voting is on Nov 15. - Bernama