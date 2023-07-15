DAP to defend 16 state seats in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: DAP will defend all the 16 state seats it won in the 14th general election (GE14) in next month’s state elections, said Selangor DAP secretary Ng Sze Han.

He said the distribution of seats had been agreed between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) .

“DAP is confident of maintaining its momentum to retain all the seats it won in GE14,“ he told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently.

The 16 seats won by DAP are Sekinchan, Kuala Kubu Baharu, Teratai, Dusun Tua, Balakong, Seri Kembangan, Kinrara, Subang Jaya, Bukit Gasing, Kampung Tunku, Bandar Utama, Bandar Baru Klang, Pandamaran, Kota Kemuning, Banting and Sungai Pelek.

However, DAP lost one seat when Teratai state assemblyman Bryan Lai Wai Chong quit the party to become an independent in 2021 before joining Parti Warisan last year.

Ng, who was executive councillor in charge of local government, public transport and new village development before the Selangor State Assembly was dissolved, said he is ready to defend the Kinrara seat, which he has represented for two terms.

“If given a chance (to contest) in Kinrara, yes. But again I have to leave it to the party to make the final decision. I always stress that all these 16 seats do not belong to individuals but to DAP and PH,” he added.

Prior to the dissolution of the state assembly on June 23, PH held 40 seats - PKR (19), DAP (15), Amanah (six) - BN (five), Bersatu (four), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (two), PAS, Pejuang and Warisan had one each, and Independent (one).

The Batang Kali seat was declared vacant last February after its assemblyman skipped the state assembly sittings for more than six months.

Selangor PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had said earlier that BN would contest in more than 20 per cent of the 56 state seats and PH in the rest.

Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. -Bernama