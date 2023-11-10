DAP urged to review policy on receiving awards

PETALING JAYA: National Council of Professors senior fellow Prof Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir has said DAP must review its policy on receiving honorary titles to avoid disrespecting the state government and the monarchy, now that it is part of the unity government.

He added that there is no need for DAP to continue with its strict position on receiving such recognition.

“In the context of the unity government, DAP’s position can negatively impact the dynamics within the party and the larger political landscape. Its existing policy unnecessarily complicates matters for its members.”

While emphasising the need for a balanced approach, Jeniri said declining honorary titles could strain relationships with the monarchy and the state government.

Stressing the importance of acknowledging contributions of party members, Jeniri said DAP should have compelling reasons to continue with its policy.

“There must be a strong justification as to why this policy should remain in the party. DAP must respect the award given by the head of state.”

He also said recognition by the head of state and the approval of the state government should be key criteria for such decisions, adding that accepting honorary titles should be regarded as the prerogative of the recipient.

“Embracing honorary titles could also bolster DAP’s image and effectiveness as a political force, particularly now that it plays an integral role in the unity government.

“DAP must tread cautiously and avoid raising questions about the head of state’s motivations and support,” he said.

Social activist Tan Sri Robert Phang said elected government officials, regardless of party affiliation, should refrain from questioning the authority of the state government.

He also emphasised the importance of respecting DAP’s role as part of the government.

“DAP has to communicate with its members and collectively decide if the policy on honorary titles is still needed. This issue should be resolved among party members and the Central Executive Committee in accordance to party rules.

“But the policy needs changing if it comes to a point where it is disrespectful towards the state government and the monarchy,”

Phang said.

However, he said DAP should make its decision internally and not be influenced by outside pressure.

“Each political party should uphold its unique policies. But one must also consider the broader public interest and sentiments when making such decisions.

“DAP must remember that it now bears a dual responsibility – to the government and the people.”

On Oct 7, in celebration of Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s birthday, Sabah DAP secretary Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe and deputy agriculture and food security minister Datuk Chan Fong Hin were awarded the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu, which carries the title “Datuk”.

After four of its members obtained state honours bearing the Datuk title in 2018, DAP formally established a policy requiring them to relinquish the titles if they were to continue serving as elected officials.