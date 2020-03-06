DAP was willing to give up Minister positions if Malays were angry: Khalid

PETALING JAYA: Khalid Samad (pix) told in a speech on Wednesday that DAP was willing to give up Minister portfolios during discussions with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as reported by FMT.

“Lim Guan Eng, when negotiating with Tun (Mahathir), said ‘it’s okay, if the Malays are so angry with DAP, we can reduce the number of ministerial positions for DAP, even if I myself do not become finance minister, it’s okay’,” said Khalid.

Khalid Samad also mentioned that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin approached Pakatan leaders to be part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

He also told Muhyiddin that he had betrayed Pakatan and told him to return to the coalition. The Amanah politician said he told Muhyiddin the following: “Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) you have betrayed PH, now you should betray Perikatan Nasional, then it’s fair. Tan Sri bring PPBM back into PH,”