DAP well prepared for GE15 since ‘Sheraton Move’

PETALING JAYA: DAP central executive committee (CEC) member Howard Lee Chuan How dismisses claims from rivals, Barisan Nasional (BN), of his party being afraid of losing due to early polls.

Lee stated that DAP was well equipped and geared for elections in 2018 since the democratically elected government was overthrown that year due to party hopping, Malay Mail reports.

“In the Westminster system, any party — no matter from the government or Opposition — will be ready at any given time because the ruling party, especially the prime minister, has the discretion to dissolve the government. You don’t have the privilege of fixed terms, except for roughly knowing when the electoral cycle ends.

“For me, I think being in Opposition is just basically another factor that contributes towards a party having always to be ready for elections,” he told Malay Mail in an interview at the DAP service centre in Ipoh.

Lee also clarified that his constituency did not want an early poll due to high chances of floods in many states in the following months.

“The government could not do worse than they are doing now. The situation is dire. You are going into potentially the worst floods that the country has ever seen. This does not come from us, but from weather experts based on what happened in the last 12 months around the world due to climate change.

“You have seen what happened at the end of last year in Malaysia itself. So is it right to have an election? It may be politically right, but is it right to go for an election when a large base of communities will not be able to come out to vote? Of course, it is not,” he said.

He mentioned that he could easily argue that BN wants the early polls to happen during the floods as they are afraid of losing this round of elections with the large voter turnout.

Lee also highlights the fact that DAP has a clean slate with no court case or conviction with none of their leaders being tried in the court of law nor provoked royal anger.

The former chief of DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) urged young voters to prioritise themselves before deciding who to choose for this term.

“When they do that, they need to really look at the policies being offered by the political parties. They also need to check out track records.

“Of course, BN has a large track record, PH was only given 22 months and it is not the full mandate. I hope people will not only look at this, but also our track record in Selangor and Penang for the last 10 years,” he said.

He also advised that youths should not be swayed by their parents nor social media’s opinions.