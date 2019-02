PETALING JAYA: The DAP will turn out to be a liability for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Semenyih by-election, according to political observer Rahmad Isahak.

The Malays, who form the majority of the electorate are suspicious of the party and regard it as anti-Malay and anti-Islam, says Rahmad, who is also the vice-president of the People’s Alternative Party.

“We expect the DAP to take a back seat in the by-election campaign,” he added.

There are 54,503 registered voters in the Semenyih state constituency, of whom 69.2% are Malays, 16.8% are Chinese and 13.3% are Indians.

The seat fell vacant when its representative, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, passed away last month.

The by-election will see a four-way contest. Muhammad Aiman Zailani of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is the PH candidate. He is up against Zakaria Hanafi of Barisan Nasional, Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul of Parti Sosialis Malaysia and independent Kuan Chee Heng.

Rahmad said the electoral demographics in seats such as Semenyih do not favour the DAP.

“In Semenyih, the campaigning will revolve around Malay-centric issues and fears, apart from cost of living factors,” he said.

Penang PKR liaison committee vice-chairman Jason Ong Khan Lee said the by-election should be about who can address the problems confronting the country.

“We should not fall for the race card that Barisan will use,” he added.