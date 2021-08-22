DAP willing to consider offer to join MPN and special committee on Covid-19 — Lim

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP is willing to consider the offer to be part of the National Recovery Council (MPN) and the Special Committee on Covid-19 to save lives and livelihoods, says its secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He, however, said this was provided the offer was not token representation and a mere rubber-stamp for the government’s views.

“The winner cannot take all and the loser should not lose all,” he tweeted briefly in response to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s maiden speech as the prime minister today.

In his inaugural national address broadcast live on major television channels today, Ismail Sabri invited the leadership of opposition parties to be part of the MPN and the Special Committee on Covid-19.

Urging all parties to put an end to power struggles and the people’s restlessness, the prime minister said political stability must be attained as soon as possible through togetherness and cross-party cooperation.

The offer was also welcomed by PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“Right now we are in the National Month. Independence from fighting against colonialism further developed the country. Let us all work together as a team for the sake of our beloved country,” he said. — Bernama