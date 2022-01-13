DAP won’t support amendment to up Covid SOP fines

PETALING JAYA: DAP has said it will not support the controversial amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) that proposes to increase the fines for failing to comply with Covid-19 SOP.

The Bill to be presented in the coming March session of Parliament will maintain the maximum fine for individuals at RM1,000 for individuals but halve the maximum compound fine for companies from RM1 million to RM500,000.

Currently, all compound fines issued under the Act are subject to a RM1,000 cap.

“Pakatan Harapan has earlier decided not to support Act 342 due to the controversial increase in fines, suggesting that companies that continue to defy and breach the SOP be closed down instead,” DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said in a statement today.

“Individuals and companies have suffered enough and should not be burdened under the current economic recession with heavier fines subject to the discretion of the government.”