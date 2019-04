KAPIT: The public in Kapit are invited to attend the 2019 Citizenship Forum organised by the DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sungai Kapit, on Sunday.

According to Sungai Kapit DAPSY head, Bruwin Jumput, the forum to be held at the Kapit DAP Service Centre from 10.30am to 12.30pm will be officiated by Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

“The forum was planned by Sungai Kapit DAP chairman Teng Mee Hing at the request of the public in Kapit who do not have birth certificates and Malaysian identity cards.

“They only have birth certificates that do not state their citizenship so they are unable to go to school, are not able to get the government’s Cost of Living Aid and cannot apply for birth certificates for their children,” Bruwin said in a statement here. — Bernama