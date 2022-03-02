Daro double murder: Man to face charges at Sibu High Court

SIBU: A 31-year-old man accused of murdering two Indonesian women in Daro last month, will face charges at the Sibu High Court this Friday.

Sibu High Court Judicial Commissioner, Christopher Chin Soo Yin set the date when Ahmad Robin was brought to court for case mention today.

His case was transferred to the High Court from a Magistrate’s Court in Sarikei and no charge was read out to him.

The court also set the trial that will begin with the husbands of the two deceased giving evidence after the re-mention on the said date.

This was to allow the husbands of the deceased to bring the bodies back to Indonesia for burial.

The accused faced two tentative murder charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code at Magistrate’s Court in Sarikei on Feb 25.

According to the first charge, he is alleged to have caused the death of Pandang Sarang at about 11 am at an oil palm plantation in Daro on Feb 11, while for the second charge he is alleged to have caused the death of Muli Laha on the same date at another oil palm plantation in Daro at 11 pm.

If convicted, the accused will face the mandatory death sentence.

Deputy public prosecutor, Dona Liyanna Sabariah Azmi prosecuted in the case while Ben Lau was the assigned counsel for the accused.

The accused was reportedly arrested in Jalan Sentral Daro at 3.30 pm on Feb 12, while the bodies of the deceased were discovered at Dermaga RC Sungai Samong in Daro on Feb 12 and Feb 14. - Bernama