PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is set to be major player in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of business jets, as French aircraft firm Dassault Aviation is acquiring ExecuJet.

Dassault Aviation Asia Pacific president Jean-Michel Jacob said the 64,000 sq ft facility at Subang Airport is the largest business MRO in the country and it has the ability to support aircraft form different manufacturers.

He said ExecuJet has been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration, European Aviation Safety Agency, the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia and many other aviation authorities from around the world.

"Following the acquisition, Dassault is in the process of adding Falcons to the MRO business and this will provide Falcon customers a choice of service facilities. It will also complement Dassault's existing support network in the region," he added.

Jacob said as the business jet market is expected to further grow, Dassault felt it was important to have a factory-owned service centre in the region.

He pointed out that a manufacturer may have the best product available but if it does have a proper service centre to keep customers happy it will lose those customers to other manufacturers who can provide the necessary service.

"There are 120 business jet in the region and 60 are based in Malaysia. Dassault has about 30% market share in Malaysia in regards to big business jets. It is not involved in building small business jets," Jacob said.

ExecuJet general manager Ivan Lim said the company at present services 30 to 34 business jets a month at its Subang facility and expects this to increase to 45 to 50 jets a month once Dassault completes its acquisition.

He said at present there are employees in the company, with the majority being locals, and the number will increase from about 70 to 754 once the company starts servicing Dassault business jets at the end of the year.

"The MRO business is an export orientated service as it caters to customers from all over the world."

Lim said the company is also part of Malaysia Airports regeneration plan for Subang Airport and plans to expand its MRO facility to about 100,000 to 150,000 sq ft

He added that in the near future Subang Airport is expected to have a dedicated business jet terminal.

He said setting up the MRO facility to service Falcons will take some time as the company needs time to get all the regulatory approval as well as train engineers to service the aircraft.